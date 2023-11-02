Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less a festival. The Badshah of Bollywood is celebrating his 58th birthday today. For over two days, fans from across the globe travelled to Mumbai to wish the actor.

The fans have been waiting with bated breath for hours outside SRK's bungalow Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

King Khan waves at fans, blows kisses from Mannat

With thousands of fans waiting with placards and bursting firecrackers, and singing birthday songs for their beloved star. SRK gave a surprise visit and waved at his fans from the Mannat terrace. He also blew kisses and greeted the fans with open arms. He also thanked his fans for wishing him well.

He even gestured his fans to go home and sleep and rest. Every gesture of SRK was captured by various fan clubs and paparazzi.

Fans captured every move of the actor and shared it on social media. This time SRK greeted his fans solo, his son AbRam didn't come to see his dad's loyal fans at midnight.

SRK bowed down in gratitude as a sea of fans came to wish him on a birthday outside his bungalow Mannat

SRK also thanked his fans on X (earlier known as Twitter) and he wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."

Fans and friends of SRK took to social media and wished the actor his special day.

SRK's close friend Farah Khan took to social media and wished him, by sharing a glimpse of SRK waving at his fans from the Mannat balcony.

Meanwhile, SRK also dropped the promo of his film Dunki.

The year 2023, has been the best for Shah Rukh Khan professionally as both his films Pathaan and Jawaan have fared extremely well at the box office.