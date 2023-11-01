It was a star-studded grand opening night of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on October 31. Bollywood celebs attended the luxury retail destination and joined Ambani's for the launch.

Who's who from B-town attended the event. Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, SRK, Priyanka Chopra, and Nora Fatehi among others were dressed at their best.

The glitz and glamourous night ended with an after party when celebs danced like no one's watching. Arijit Singh performed at the event and celebs were seen grooving to the tunes.

Several celebs like Sara Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill and power couple Vijay Varma turned show-stoppers as they wore designer wore of their favourite designers.

Let's take a look at the best-dressed and worst-dressed celebs from the night.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their daughter Isha Ambani graced the red-carpet event at the unveiling of the Jio World Plaza, a lavish retail and entertainment complex that is set to redefine luxury shopping in India. Ambani's son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta were also present at the red carpet event.

Worst dressed

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone arrived in style in a runway-fresh dress from Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. She wore a grey off-shoulder knit blazer dress with a sweetheart neckline, cinched at the waist with a black belt.

Netizens weren't impressed with her outfit.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for a Gaurav Gupta Couture ensemble. The black floor-sweeping gown featured a corset-fitted top and graced swirl patterns running across the gown.

Fans were of the view that Alia Bhatt's dress was tight and she couldn't even breathe in the dress.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh wore a vibrant colour-blocked suit featuring vibrant rani-pink and red shades, complemented by a floor-sweeping pink train.

Netizens didn't quite like her ensemble and slammed her for wearing an outfit similar to a curtain and blanket.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi opted for a red bold outfit. Nora looked smoking hot in a sheer red saree with a sequinned blouse. The all-red drape was rounded off with a plunging neckline blouse.

Netizens were left unimpressed with Nora's bold outfit and were of the view that what was the need for saree's pallu?

Sonam Kapoor wore a golden lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Netizens were left unimpressed with her red carpet outfit and were of the view that she had come for the wedding reception dressed like a bride.

Janhvi Kapoor for trolled for wearing a silvery shimmery outfit. Netizens were of the view that it looked very tight and she couldn't even breathe.

Best dressed

Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah walked the ramp for designer duo Abraham and Thakore in monochrome outfits.

Sara looked like a golden girl glammed up in a golden embellished bralette and skirt by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

When it comes to style, Ranveer Singh is definitely unmatchable. Known for experimenting with his looks. The actor opted for a fusion black outfit.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra opted for a shimmery lime-green saree and matching blouse.

Malaika looked sexy in a black see-through dress. While Arjun complimented her in a black suit.

Kareena Kapoor opted for a golden corset.

Salman Khan arrived at the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai in a black jacket paired with orange denim.

Shah Rukh Khan also attended the launch but didn't pose for paps at the red carpet.

Other celebs who were lauded for their sartorial choices are:

Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif.

Sobhita opted for a plunging neckline gown at the opening fashion show at Jio World Plaza.