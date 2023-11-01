Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. With merely a few weeks away from its release. Katrina who is away from social events due to her prior commitments, made a head-turning appearance on Tuesday night at the launch of Jio World Plaza.

Katrina Kaif looks glamorous in 3D floral outfit

Katrina looked stunning as she arrived at the grand opening of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. known for her sartorial choices looked graceful as she posed for the paps on the red carpet.

Katrina looked stunning in this body-hugging black dress which had bold 3D floral prints. The thigh-high slit feature on the dress added chicness to the whole look and elevated it to a whole other level.

However, this isn't the first time Katrina has opted for a floral outfit. If you jog down your memory, Katrina opted for a similar outfit during the trailer launch of her film Phone Bhoot which was released in 2022.

Katrina blossomed in the formal floral printed outfit.

And it seems like, Katrina repeated the outfit but styled it differently at the Jio World Plaza launch event.

Take a look

Netizens noticed the similarity between and outfits and quickly jumped to the conclusion.

A section of netizens lauded Katrina for redefining sartorial choices and modifying her outfit. While few of them said that Katrina tried to go Alia's way as Alia the National Award wore her wedding saree.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3; 's advanced booking will open this weekend.