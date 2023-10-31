Punjabi-Canadian singer and rapper Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh has once again grabbed headlines. Netizens this time have accused him of flaunting a hoodie with illustrations mocking and celebrating former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination at his recent concert.

Reportedly, the video is from Shubh's Sunday night concert, which was held in London.

Singer Shubh shows a hoodie showing Indira Gandhi's assassination during a London concert

A social media user shared the video on X', "Singer Shubh glorified Indira Gandhi's killers in London by wearing a hoodie with a pic and date of her assassination on the map of Punjab.."

Khalistani singer Shubh glorified Indira Gandhi's killers in London by wearing hoodie with pic and date of her assassination on the map of Punjab.



Earlier, when he posted distorted map of Bharat, Congress and the leftist ecosystem defended him tooth and nail. pic.twitter.com/phiufU5c9y — BALA (@erbmjha) October 31, 2023

The singer received severe backlash after the video went viral.

However, the label named Akaal Clothing, which allegedly manufactured the hoodie shared Shubh's video.

A section of netizens claimed that the hoodie which he flashed on stage did not have the Indira Gandhi illustration, but instead, it had a map of Punjab on it, with the districts clearly outlined.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to claims

Actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Shubh and wrote that he should be ashamed for glorifying the attack on an elderly lady.

For the unversed, Kangana is also working on her upcoming movie Emergency. Kangana will be playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The actress is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it.

Shubh was accused of supporting Khalistani separatists and he also shared a distorted map of India on his social media handle.

Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours.

When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not… https://t.co/GMqGjPeJQu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2023

Shubh was supposed to perform in Mumbai from September 23 to 25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event, organized aboard the Cordelia Cruise. Besides this, Shubh also had a three-month-long tour in India under which he was supposed to perform in several other cities including New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However, his tour was cancelled.