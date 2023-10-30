Karan Johar's first episode of Koffee With Karan featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The opening episode of the show had gamut of emotions, with Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh pouring their hearts out. The highlight of the episode of Ranveer and Deepika's unseen wedding video thatw as shown on the show. The first episode of the show got mixed response from the audiences.

And now moving on to the second episode.

Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol to grace Koffee With Karan Season 8 couch

On Monday, October 31, 2023, Karan Johar took to his social media handles and dropped the promo of second episode of the show. And for the first time, audiences will see Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on and Karan Johar on the Koffee.

The Deol brothers will discuss about their films, career and also the iconic kiss of their dad Dharmendra in Kjo's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii.

In a 70-second promo that Disney Plus Hotstar released on Monday, Karan dubbed them as "unapologetic and unassuming legacy movie stars".

Karan Johar gave standing ovation to Sunny Deol's massive 'Gadar' success. Karan said, "The first thing I have to do is give you a standing ovation".

Discussing about Dharmendra's iconic kissing scene in Karan's latest film, 'Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani.' Sunny said "My Dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it".

Inflated box-office numbers

With fun and games, Sunny also dropping secret bombs. Karan asked Sunny why he repeatedly said that the Gadar 2 collections are organic.

Karan asked, "What does that really mean? Are we inflating box office numbers?"

Sunny said it was actually a trend to inflate box office collections. To this Karan said, "Is that why the tagline on Gadar 2 was 'Hindustan ka asli blockbuster'?"

Salman revived Bobby's career

Bobby recalled how Salman Khan helped him in reviving his career. Bobby said that Salman had told him, "Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, tere bhai ki peeth pe chadh ke gaya tha aur mai aage badha hun' (When my career wasn't doing well, I climbed on your brother's [Sunny Deol] back and moved forward).

To this, Bobby told Salman, "Mamu mujhe teri peeth pe chadne de na" (Let me climb on your back).

Do you know Sunny Deol had fetish for Teddy Bear?

Karan Johar revealed Sunny Deol has a teddy bear fetish.

Kjo quips, "Who would know that a man who could destroy a country with a hand pump could actually be into teddy bears!"

Koffee With Karan Season 8's next episode will drop on November 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.