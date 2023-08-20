In the last few months, the box office has hit a new high. Both Hollywood or Bollywood movies have got a remarkable response at the box office. From Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to Barbie followed by Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani to OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol.

On Friday, Abhishek Bachchan- Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer was released. The film has been garnering rave reviews from eminent sports personalities, critics and fans

Let's take a look at how the films have fared at Indian box-office

Oppenheimer helmed by Christopher Nolan is a 3-hour biopic about American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, which has surpassed Rs 150 crore (around $18 million) in India. Globally, it has collected $657.3 million at the box office, an impressive feat given its $100 million budget.

Barbie performed well on its first 20 days at the box office and earned ₹ 43.45 Cr India net.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office, Dharma Productions announced on Friday.

OMG2 enters the 100cr club and the total stands at 101.61cr.

The movie Gadar 2 recently crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India. The movie has collected a total of Rs 336.13 crore in India and Rs 395.1 crore worldwide.

According to Sacnilk.com, Ghoomer earned roughly ₹85 lakh nett in India on day one of its release. As per early estimates, the film minted ₹1.2 crore nett in India on its second day. The film has so far earned ₹2.05 crore. Ghoomer had an overall 29.97 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan surprised his fans during a special screening of Ghoomer in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram with this enthusiasm-filled Ghoomer fan screening, Abhishek said, "My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me."

Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on son Abhishek's performance

Abhishek Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, "It is beyond all doubt that Ghoomer is a very superior film ... I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity .. at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb each one difficult, different and each successful. My pride has no bounds... it has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts, but... no more... it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever."

Helmed by R Balki, Ghoomer is based on a paraplegic sportswoman. Apart from Abhishek and Saiyami, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Abhishek has also produced the film Ghoomer.