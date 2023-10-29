Bollywood's OG Queen Kangana Ranaut's recently released film 'Tejas', failed to impress movie-goers at the box office. The film's day one collected approximately Rs 1.25 crores. With Tejas, it is Kangana's eleventh consecutive flop.

Her films that didn't fare well at the box office are: "I Love NY", "Katti Batti", "Rangoon", "Simran", "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", "Mental Hai Kiya", "Panga", "Thalaivii", "Dhaakad" and "Chandramukhi 2".

Only "Manikarnika' and "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" fared well at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut urges fans to watch 'Tejas' in theatres

On Saturday, the actor shared a video message on social media pleading with the audience to watch 'Tejas' at the theatre.

She captioned the post with, "Even before Covid, theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy them with family and friends or else they (theatres) won't be able to survive. Thanks (sic)."

She said, that if they have liked films like Uri, Mary Kom and Neerja, they will also like her Friday release. "Friends, my film Tejas released in theatres yesterday

Replying to her video, a user wrote, "People are going to theatres more than ever. But not to see your movies."

Kangana took to social media X and slammed people who wished ill and bad for her career. Replying to a netizen he wrote, "All those who are wishing me ill, their lives will be forever miserable because they will have to see my glory every day for the rest of their lives, since I left home at the age of 15 with nothing I am consistently chiselling my own fate and there have been enough evidence that I am destined to do significant things for the cause of woman empowerment and for my nation Bharat. For their own mental health I request them to join my fan clubs that way they will be aligned with the larger universal plan, I want my well wishers to be kind to them show them the way.."

All those who are wishing me ill, their lives will be forever miserable because they will have to see my glory every day for the rest of their lives, since I left home at the age of 15 with nothing I am consistently chiseling my own fate and there have been enough evidence that I… https://t.co/DSTFuPb2ha — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 29, 2023

A section of netizens slammed her for spreading negativity.

A user wrote, "You should others hard work also, life is simple if you will spread hatred then you'll get the same.."

Another mentioned, "Exactly what goes around comes around, go back in time you will realise it.."

The third user mentioned, "I think you meant to say, join my PR team instead of the fan club because your fans don't exist on Earth."

The fourth user said, "Give me the name of any single actor or actress from Bollywood whom you have not abused. During bad phase of Bollywood, you did everything, you were enjoying the boycott and promoting this agenda. Its Karma. Remember: Never bite the hand that feeds you.."

As Kangana pleads with movie-goers to watch her film, users dug out an old tweet of Kangana where she had spoken about boycotting Bollywood.

Who was wishing ill here to our One of the biggest industry ? Can you tell me?? pic.twitter.com/2Ym0t4waoD — Ductar Fakir 2.0 (@Chacha_huu) October 29, 2023

About Tejas

'Tejas' was written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Besides Kangana, it also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Kashyap Shangari, Sunit Tandon, Rio Kapadia, Mohan Agashe and Mushtaq Kak.