Who's who from B-town attended the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival that took place at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Friday. The film festival was hosted by global icon Priyanka Chopra. Sunny Leone, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar among others amped up the glam quotient as they graced the red carpet of the prestigious film festival.

While few celebs put their best fashion foot forward. At the same time, a section of celebs failed miserably with their sartorial choices.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Sisters Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor arrived at the film festival dressed. Sonam wore a black velvet gown featuring puffed sleeves, a plunging neckline, a bodycon fitting, and pearl-embellished strings attached to the hem.

Shanaya stunned in a turquoise corseted dress featuring spaghetti straps and oozed oomphy in a figure-hugging silhouette.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a black Rajesh Pratap Singh gown featuring a plunging V neckline and hot pink-coloured full-length sleeves.

Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan twinned in white.

Karisma stunned in her embellished full-sleeved blouse and sequinned chiffon saree. Saif wore a white kurta, straight-fitted pants, and a beige bandh gala jacket.

However, netizens weren't impressed with Nikki Tamboli's deep plunging neckline sleeveless shimmery green gown.

While Ekta Kapoor's hugging gown also didn't go down well netizens they slammed the head honcho of Balaji Films.

While Bhumi was once again trolled for her outfit. A section of netizens slammed her for her skin show.

Take a look at the comments.

Tara Sutaria wore a heavily embellished corset blouse, a wrap skirt, and a cape jacket.

The festival will take place from October 27 to November 5, 2023.