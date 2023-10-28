It seems love is in the air for B-Town couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo have been raising eyebrows, for their closeness. The couple is often seen sneaking out for vacations in Goa, or abroad. On weekends and weekends, they are out on date nights.

Rumour mills suggest that Ananya and Aditya are definitely in love but are keeping it under wraps. But as it's rightly said, 'You can't hide when you are in love'. That's exactly the case with Aditya and Ananya. The couple are often snapped holding hands on dinner dates.

Ananya Panday leans on rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

This is exactly what happened on Friday night, the rumoured couple were at a restaurant in Mumbai twinning in black and very much in love.

An inside video from the venue has surfaced online that shows Aditya and Ananya are deeply in love.

In the video, Ananya rests her head on BF Aditya's shoulder as they lovingly hold hands looking inseparable.

A user wrote, "Aditya is way too classy for Ananya to handle..."

Another mentioned, "He's ignoring her but she's still chipku..."

The third one wrote, "He is not really interested in holding hands..."

The fourth user wrote, "He doesn't seem to be interested in holding her hands, his body language says a lot and she is being very clingy. A man when he is into you can't hide."

Ananya and Aditya's dating rumours began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. Last year, Karan Johar also dropped hints about Ananya and Aditya during an episode of his talk show, Koffee With Karan.

Work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. She will be next starring in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae.

On the other hand, Aditya will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino.