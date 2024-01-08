Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan share a warm and friendly bond. The two often heap praise on one another. In various chat shows, grand mother – daughter duo seem to be taking cute little digs at one another too. And something similar happened when Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan graced Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show – Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sara the most entitled

When Big B quizzed Sharmila about who was the most entitled person in the family, pat came her reply as to Sara. When Amitabh further asked her to explain, Sharmila revealed how she had gifted her wedding earrings to Amrita Singh for Ibrahim Ali Khan's future wife. However, Sara eventually went on to take them for herself.

"When Ibrahim was born, I gave my earrings, which I wore for my wedding, to Amrita as that when Ibrahim grows up, it will be for his wife. Guess who has taken it?" the Begum of Pataudi asked. When Big B quizzed if it was Sara, Sharmila nodded and said, "Like Ibrahim has nothing to do with it. How is that possible?"

Sharmila on Saif - Amrita's separation

Sharmila Tagore recently appeared on Koffee with Karan and spoke at length about Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Singh. She revealed how Saif Ali Khan and Amrita's separation took a toll on all of them as they were made to separate from the grandkids too. "When you are together for such a long time, and you have two lovely children, then no breakup is easy. It's difficult to have harmony at that stage, and it hurts. That stage was not nice. But I tried," she said.

"That's water under the bridge. She needed time to cool down. They worked it out together. It's not just staying away, there are so many other things involved. It wasn't a happy time for us, because Ibrahim was just three, and we were very, very fond of the children. Especially Tiger was very fond of Ibrahim, and he would say, 'That's a good lad'. And he didn't get that time," the Aaradhana actress further added.