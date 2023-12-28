The eighth season of Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 8' saw Bollywood's mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan. Sharmila made her debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. The mother-son duo were at their candid best as they shared anecdotes from their personal lives.

Karan Johar who donned the directorial hat after nearly seven years is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani KIii Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. But did you know, that Sharmila Tagore was the first choice for the role of Alia's grandmother who is essayed by Shabana Azmi.

Sharmila Tagore talking about her famous bikini shoot for #Filmfare on Koffee With Karan and being the ‘first celebrity’ to be trolled long back (much before social media existed) - is the HIGHLIGHT of the day! While Shakti Kapoor got concerned with the feedback in India, she… pic.twitter.com/vWSnLL1YPa — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) December 28, 2023

During the episode, host Karan Johar revealed that he had offered Sharmila Tagore a role in his recent film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' but Sharmila couldn't be a part of it due to health issues.

Talking about the offer he had made, Karan Johar told Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, "I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She was my very first choice. Due to health reasons at that time, she couldn't say yes but it is a regret I have."

Sharmila Tagore opens up about her battle with cancer

Responding to Karan, Sharmila Tagore said, "This is at the height of Covid. They hadn't grappled with Covid at that time. They didn't know the vaccine... We were not vaccinated. You know, after my cancer. So, they didn't want me to take that risk." This is the first time Sharmila mentioned her battle with cancer."

Sharmila Tagore opens up about her "famous bikini shot" way back in the 60s

During the same conversation, Sharmila spoke about her famous bikini photoshoot that she did for a magazine way back in the 60s. During that time, she also made headlines for the swimsuit she wore in the film An Evening In Paris.

Karan Johar said, "Your famous bikini shot... You know the shot I am talking about. Nobody else wanted it to happen. Even the photographer had some anxiety issues about doing that.."

Sharmila Tagore said, "Yes I do."

Saif Ali Khan added, "People in my boarding school used to ask me, is that your mum? I was very proud of it."

Sharmila Tagore added, "Yes, the photographer was slightly worried and I just thought I looked very nice. It hurt me later because everybody interpreted it in such a way that I was upwardly mobile, I was trying to catch eyeballs. I didn't feel like that. When it came out in Filmfare, I was in London and I was unaware till Shakti (Samanta) ji called me and said, will you come back quickly? Terrible things are happening here. He said if you want to be in the public eye, this is not the way to go."

Sharmila Tagore recalled that she had sent a telegram to Tiger Pataudi back then. She said, "I was very upset with all this... Opposite of what I thought would happen so, I sent a telegram because those days you could send telegrams. So, I sent it to Tiger and he said, 'I am sure you are looking very nice. So that was my support.'

Sharmila Tagore opens up about trolls

Karan Johar added, "In many ways, you perhaps experienced trolling also first. A version of trolling, of what happens on social media now."

Sharmila replied, "Totally, I can't tell you...I believe questions were asked in the Parliament. It was not pleasant for me and learning I did. And after that, I was very careful and I chose Aradhana. It was the RRR of our time."