And as the week began, on Monday, Karan Johar dropped yet another promo of Koffee With Karan and this week, to everyone's surprise, Sharmila Tagore made her debut on Koffee's couch with her son actor Saif Ali Khan.

Sharmila Tagore reveals 'embarrassing' stories about Saif Ali Khan

In the promo, the mother-son duo Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore are twinning in black. The promo shared by the makers and team is exciting, and fans are looking forward to watching a never-seen-before pair on the coffee couch. Sharmila Tagore spills the tea on various topics, namely Saif's romantic outings. She also shared "embarrassing stories" about him.

Karan Johar asked Saif, "You are looking bewildered."

"As I often am on this couch," quipped Saif Ali Khan in the promo.

In the promo, Karan asks Sharmila the last time she reprimanded Saif. While Sharmila was still trying to recall, Saif said, "quite a minute ago" and she nodded her head.

And next question Karan asked Saif when about how his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan had rubbed off on him.

Saif didn't get the question and asked Karan, "Done what on me?" Karan said, "Rubbed off on you. It wasn't a vulgar question, Saif."

Karan Johar asked, "The story I want to know is about the college".

Spilling the beans, Sharmila Tagore said, "He didn't go to the university, he asked the air hostess out and they went off somewhere."

Saif said that this is 'exaggerated.' He then hilariously added, "That's why we are here. To share embarrassing stories about me."

He then concluded by saying, "I need my episode, man!"

Netizens can't wait to watch the full episode after the makers dropped the promo.

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar wrote, "A royal brew is on the menu for this week! Catch the mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore & Saif Ali Khan on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8.

#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode streaming from Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar."

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore started her career way back in the 70s. Being a known face in Bollywood and Bengali Cinema she has always been lauded for her posed gestures, and impeccable acting prowess.

She was married to the late legendary cricket Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has three kids Saif Ali Khan and two daughters, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Khan.

Kareena and Saif in Pataudi palace

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are on a vacation to the Pataudi Palace with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena shared a few pictures from her family getaway on social media and shared mouth-watering delicacies that she is savouring in North India. they also celebrated Taimur Ali Khan's birthday.