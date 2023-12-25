It's Christmas today and celebrities were in a festive mood and celebrated the eve merrily with joy and lights. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the bash at Mahesh Bhatt's home. Several pictures and videos of Alia, Ranbir, Shaheen, and Pooja Bhatt attending the Christmas dinner surfaced online.

Alia Bhatt looks adorable in a Santa hairband as she celebrates Christmas with Ranbir Kapoor

Like every year Bhatt and Kapoor's family had a get-together and the family were dressed in shades of festive colour of the season. Alia Bhatt sported cute Christmas accessories. She wore a Santa hairband as she stepped out of her parent's house after a family Christmas dinner. Ayan Mukerji were also seen with them

Alia's maxi dress costs whooping 2 lacks

The actor looked stunning in a fringe maxi dress that featured a bold neckline. She paired the vibrant outfit with metallic heels and a silver Gucci handbag. Alia pulled her hair back in a bun and added a Christmas twist by wearing a reindeer headband.

Alia's chic outfit is from the label Herve Leger. While the dress is not available on the brand's official website at the moment, fashion retail hub Lyst is selling it for USD 2,614 (Rs 2,17,412 approx.) on their website.

Shaheen wore a black maxi dress Ranbir Kapoor is wearing a white T-shirt and beige pants paired with a sleeveless jacket. Ayan Mukerji opted for a casual attire. Karan Johar, who shares a very close bond with Alia, also attended the party.

Alia shared an Instagram carasoul of pictures from her bash that gives a sneak peek into her Xmas celebrations filled with joys of festivities.

In one of the pictures, Alia Bhatt is seen posing with Soni Razdan and Shaheen in front of foot long Christmas tree.

On the Christmas tree, the bright red balls have the names of the family members written on them, including Alia, Ranbir and Raha.

In the picture, Alia and Ranbir share an intimate moment. Alia is seen sitting on Ranbir's lap and he lovingly kisses her.

Fans react

Fans are smitten by Alia and Ranbir's cute pictures and intimate Christmas celebrations.

A fan wrote, "Loved the hairband of Alia."

Another called her "Cutiepie Alia".

One more commented, "Alia is always so beautiful and loves her festive hair band."

The next user wrote, "I feel safe in his arms vibe is what Alia is giving.."

This is Raha's second Christmas, Alia and Ranbir's daughter turned one in November.

Ranbir and Alia's films

Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Animal. The film has minted Rs 859 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Tripti Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor

Alia is currently working on her next film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone.

On being asked about dealing with mom guilt while at work, she recently said during an AMA session on Instagram, "It is never easy leaving her. But I guess that will take a while to change. Knowing she's with family even when I am away makes me feel less guilty somehow." She also said she has been a bit overwhelmed and preoccupied, adding "but... gratitude in my heart genuinely on a daily basis".