Post Animal's success, Rashmika Mandanna increases her remuneration

Rashmika Mandanna, the reigning queen of the South Indian film industry, is making headlines by reportedly demanding a whopping Rs 3 crore for her maiden female-oriented film, 'The Girlfriend.' The actress has commenced shooting for the film, marking a significant milestone in her career. This author-backed role in Tollywood has propelled Rashmika into the league of highest-paid actresses, surpassing some of her contemporaries.

Despite sharing the screen with superstars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda, and Vijay in previous films, Rashmika was drawing comparatively lower pay, ranging from Rs 1.5 to 2 crore. However, with 'The Girlfriend,' she steps into uncharted territory, where she shoulders the film's narrative and becomes the focal point.

Rashmika's market value has expanded significantly, and producers see a viable return on their investment through various revenue streams. Her impressive track record, coupled with a massive fan following across India, places her among the elite divas like Anushka Shetty, Samantha, and Kajal Aggarwal, known for drawing crowds to theaters.

This paradigm shift in Rashmika's career is not limited to the Telugu film industry. The success of 'Animal' in Bollywood has opened new avenues for the actress in the Hindi film industry. With an influx of offers expected, Rashmika might strategically reduce her Telugu film commitments, especially after the release of the highly anticipated Pushpa 2 next year.

Rashmika's decision to take on an anger-driven role in 'The Girlfriend' signals a deliberate shift from her usual lover-girl roles, showcasing her versatility as an actress. As the industry eagerly watches her trajectory, Rashmika Mandanna continues to redefine her position in the Indian film landscape.

Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in the 2016 Kannada film "Kirik Party," which became a massive success and brought her widespread recognition. Rashmika gained further prominence when she entered the Telugu film industry. Her debut Telugu film, "Chalo" (2018), was a commercial success, and she went on to deliver hits like "Geetha Govindam" (2018) alongside Vijay Devarakonda. The film's success catapulted her into stardom, and she became a sought-after actress in Tollywood and then she never really had to look back in Telugu cinema.

It is Allu Arjun's Pushpa that changed everything for Rashmika. The film took her craze to a level that no one saw coming. She did a great job in the film and that helped her grow in her career and the market in the film industry. She is currently busy with Pushpa 2 which is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The film is slated for release in August and the actress is looking forward to wrapping it up as early as possible. She also has another couple of Telugu films lined up.

Known for her infectious energy, natural acting skills, and charismatic presence, Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most promising and beloved actresses in the Indian film industry. Her journey from a small town in Karnataka to the glamorous world of cinema has inspired many, and she continues to be a trailblazer in the entertainment industry.