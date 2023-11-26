Undoubtedly, Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as the reigning queen of brand endorsements in Tollywood, surpassing industry stalwarts like Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah, and Mrunal Thakur. The talented actress commands a staggering Rs 4 crore for national brands, solidifying her position as the highest-paid brand ambassador in the Telugu film industry. Her popularity transcends regional boundaries, making her the sought-after choice for both national and local brands.

Sources reveal that Rashmika's brand appeal extends beyond the screen, with the actress charging an impressive Rs 25 lakhs for shop openings, a figure significantly higher than her contemporaries who pocket around Rs 15 lakhs. This underlines her unparalleled popularity and market demand.

While Rashmika had earlier tasted success with films like 'Geetha Govindam,' it was the massive blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1' that catapulted her brand equity to international heights. Leading brands such as McDonald's, Vicks, Santoor, Dabur Honey, and Khazana Jewelleries have eagerly associated with her, recognizing the immense value she brings to their endorsements. Notably, she has become a pan-India celebrity post the success of 'Pushpa' and continued to strengthen her brand portfolio by venturing into Hindi films, including the upcoming 'Animal.'

Industry insiders suggest that Rashmika's strategic foray into Hindi cinema aligns with the trend of Telugu actresses expanding their brand appeal through Bollywood projects. Brands often prefer Hindi actresses due to perceived wider reach, and Rashmika has astutely capitalized on this trend. The actress, who is on a winning streak, seems unaffected by concerns of overexposure, with experts suggesting that such considerations may come into play in a few years.

As Rashmika gears up for her highly anticipated projects, 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2' and 'Animal,' industry experts predict that the success of these films will further elevate her stature, expanding her fan base across India and attracting additional lucrative brand deals. For now, Rashmika Mandanna stands as the undisputed queen of brand endorsements, continuing to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment and advertising landscapes.