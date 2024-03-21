Sara Ali Khan might have seen more ups than downs in her professional life, but the diva maintains it has been harder for her to move past the flops. Sara, who is winning rave reviews for her performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan, has revealed that she took more than a year to forgive herself for her flat performances in Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1.

The highs and the lows

Sara has said that more than herself, it has been her audience and the media that has been forgiving towards her. The actress said that soon after giving a good performance in Atrangi Re, she came back with Coolie No. 1. She revealed that the audience and the media love her and forgave her for those performances. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter said that she has learnt to forgive herself with films like Gaslight, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Atrangi Re.

On moving on...

"'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No 1' together was the only time where I truly had to face that. And it took really long. It took me years to get over it. I think I am about to [finally do it]. I have promoted 'Atrangi Re', 'Gaslight', and 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' but it's only during these promotions that I have finally let it go," she said in an interview.

The Ae Watan Mere Watan actress further said, "Because I realised that it's fully in the past. I learnt from it, but I hadn't fully forgiven myself and moved on which I have done now. I have a feeling that this (her new film) is going to be my reward."