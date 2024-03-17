Sara Ali Khan went all unfiltered at a recent interaction. The actress, who is busy with the promotions of Murder Mubarak and gearing up for the release of Ae Watan Mere Watan, called out actresses for copying her airport look. Sara said that many actresses started wearing chikankari salwar suits at the airport with wet hair, just like the young Khan does.

Sara on actresses copying her style

Sara also said that some of these actresses even started saying 'namaste' etc to the paps and it bothered her. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress said that it used to bother her because what she was doing was her true self and that is how she wears and interacts. But, those copying her weren't being original.

"It used to bother me when I used to think that I was being copied. Like this whole namaste, it's not like an act. I genuinely greet people like that and suddenly it became a template that every girl was doing. This wearing Indian clothes at the airport and going with wet hair and all like it used to irritate me when other girls used to do it," Sara told HT.

Making peace with it

However, Sara said that she later realised that the audience were wise enough to understand who was copying whom. "But, I realised that my darkshaks know it's me. It's fine, now it doesn't bother me anymore. They write also, 'Sara ko copy kar rahi hai.' Now I find it amusing. Now I'm like accha theek hai behen, kar le," she added.

Sara is currently receiving applause for her role as Bambi Todi in Murder Mubarak. She will essay the role of a freedom fighter in Ae Watan Mere Watan and spoke about the tips she took from Sharmila Tagore. The veteran actress advised her to not make many hand gestures and use her hands as little as possible while acting.