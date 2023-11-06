Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday seem all set to brew up quite some storm on the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan season 8. The two ladies will be seen talking about their common ex, their dating life and lots more. The recent promo of KWK shows the dynamic duo in a no holds barred conversation with Karan Johar.

Sara - Ananya's banter

When Karan Johar asks them, "You have ex-boyfriends in common!" Sara was quick to comment, "Oh that's a very good start to the show." Ananya also reacted to it slyly and said, "Let's address the Liger in the room." The two ladies were linked with Vijay Deverakonda in the past. Not just this, Karan Johar also asked Sara about dating Shubhman Gill.

Blowing the lid

Sara revealed that she is not the "sara" everyone thinks she is. "You have got the wrong Sara guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai," Khan quipped. Sara also hinted at Ananya having a "Night Manager" which she doesn't. Karan also asked Ananya how she was managing her nights. Reacting further to the topic, the Gehraiyaan actress also said, "Ashiqui aise hi hoti hai (Love is like that only)... What?! Stop talking!"

Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur have left very little to the imagination. The two have not only been attending events together but have also taken several vacations together. At one point in the show, Ananya also called herself "Ananya Coy Kapur". Ananya was also linked with Ishaan Khatter at the beginning of her career. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has been linked with Kartik Aaryan and then Vijay Deverakonda.