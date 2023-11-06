Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded pre-Diwali bash for industry people. Celebs arrived for the party in their traditional best and made the evening even more gala. Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others dazzled the evening with their solo presence.

And there were many celebrity couples who stole the show with their complimenting looks at the bash. Let's take a look.

Madhuri Dixit – Shriram Nene: The Dhak Dhak girl came dressed to kill in a black saree. Madhuri's infectious smile and Shriram Nene's matching outfit made the two of them stand out.

Pulkit Samrat – Kriti Kharbanda: Pulkit and Kriti also made a stellar entry. The two seemed inseparable as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal: Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal also came coordinated for the evening. The two chose to go with shades of white and looked adorable together.

Shibani Dandekar – Farhan Akhtar: Shibani and Farhan made an electrifying appearance with their contrasting outfits. Shibani wore bright red saree and Farhan complimented the look with a white outfit.

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra: Kiara and Sidharth made heads turn as they arrived hand-in-hand for the pre-Diwali bash. The duo posed together and their chemistry was through the roof.

Mira Rajput – Shahid Kapoor: Another couple that stole the limelight was Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor. While the Kabir Singh actor looked dapper in white kurta, Mira looked glamorous in a black saree.

Tamannaah Bhatia – Vijay Varma: Tammy and Vijay looked every bit in love as they posed for the paparazzi playfully. Their palpable chemistry and mushy PDA was too cute to be missed.

Aditya Roy Kapur - Ananya Panday: Even though Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday joined the party separately, there's no denying the fact that the two were indeed one of the best looking couples at the party.