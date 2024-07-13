The Bachchan family made a royal entry at the wedding ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Amitabh Bachchan walked hand-in-hand with Jaya Bachchan for the photo-op. Shweta Bachchan arrived next with kids – Navya Naveli and Agastya. Abhishek Bachchan closely followed them with Shweta's husband, Nikhil Nanda.

All eyes were on the Bachchan clan as they turned up in their classiest best for the wedding festivities. Jaya Bachchan was also seen happily posing and even had a hearty laugh with Navya over something. Abhishek was seen making sure Nikhil Nanda doesn't feel left out amid the paparazzi.

Aishwarya makes separate entry

However, social media couldn't stop asking why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya didn't join the family and a made a separate entry. Many lashed out at Abhishek Bachchan for coming with parents but leaving wife and daughter alone to make a separate entry.

Social media reactions

"Shame on the Bachchan family and bigger shame on Abhishek Banchan, he should be with his wife and daughter and not like a mamma's boy with his mother and father and sister. Some men never grow up," wrote a user. "Always preferred their daughter more than bahu," another user commented. "I mean, it's clearly evident now that Aishwarya is not part of their family, I feel sad for her," a comment read.

"Aishwarya is missing here. I feel Aishwarya is tolerating too much but she has her universe with her that is Aradhya," read another comment. "Without Aishwarya Bachan family is incomplete," a social media user user opined. "Shweta Bachchan divided the family," another social media user commented.

"What a shame!!! Mr. Abhishek where is your wife and only daughter?? This is your family but not complete without your wife and only child! Show Value and respect to your wife and your daughter. This is a big event and you showed up like this!!" a fiery social media user wrote. "If he can't take a stand for his wife and daughter then he is spineless," another social media comment read.