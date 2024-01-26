Marriage might be considered heavenly for some, but for a few Telugu film celebrities, it seems more like hell. Some embraced singlehood throughout their lives, while others walked away from marriage shortly after stepping into it. The film industry has seen its share of separations due to compatibility issues, leaving only a handful of couples who have managed to sustain both marriage and a career in cinema. Amidst many divorces happening in the film industry, let's explore some Tollywood stars who prioritized their passion for films over marital ties.

Vishal Krishna Reddy

The Tamil and Telugu actor, engaged to Hyderabad-based Anisha Alla in March 2019, unexpectedly called off the engagement. The 45-year-old actor is currently immersed in a lot of filming projects.

Prabhas

The 44-year-old Pan India star often sidesteps questions about marriage in interviews, citing it as too great a responsibility for his lazy nature. Despite rumours of a past relationship with Anushka Shetty during the making of Baahubali, Prabhas remains unmarried, hinting that it might happen in the future.

Sumanth

After an amicable divorce from former actress Keerthi Reddy, Sumanth Yarlagadda chose to stay unmarried. In contrast, Keerthi Reddy remarried and settled in the USA.

Trisha Krishnan

Engaged by Chennai-based businessman and film producer Varun Manian, Trisha called off the engagement in 2015 due to compatibility issues. Undeterred, the 39-year-old actress continues to pursue her passion for films with six upcoming releases.

Anushka Shetty

The 42-year-old actress, known for numerous Telugu blockbusters, remains tight-lipped about her single status, leaving the reasons for her unmarried life a mystery.

R Narayana Murthy

At 70, the People's Star has graced the screen in numerous super-hit movies, yet he chose to remain unmarried. In a recent interview, Narayana Murthy disclosed that a love story from his youth ended in parental disapproval of an inter-caste marriage, leading him to a life of singlehood.

Actress Rajitha

Active in the industry since 1987, Telugu film actress Rajitha, who appeared in over 100 movies, remained single for reasons unknown. Reports suggest she has dedicated her life to caring for her relative's children.