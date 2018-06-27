Actress Poonam Kaur has opened up about the Tollywood sex racket in the US and said that Kishan Modugumudi alias Sreeraj and Chandrakala alias Vibha are not husband and wife, but they are crime partners.

Kishan Modugumudi and Chandrakala were arrested in connection with the Tollywood sex racket in the US in April. Some Telugu actresses, including Sri Reddy, have spoken about the couple and their alleged activities. Poonam Kaur is the latest actress to join their bandwagon and condemned them for cheating innocent girls.

Poonam Kaur released the case file of Sreeraj and Vibha on her Instagram account. In her lengthy comment, the actress revealed about her bad experience, which she had kept under wraps for a long time. She said that she had slapped a person for knocking on her door around midnight.

She also accused the couple of cornering a vulnerable woman. Here is her Instagram post.

"Received this case file couple of days back ... never spoke about this thing till date but would like to mention... if it was not for my brother n few of his friends , pratap garu n few others .... I remember slapping one person as he did not know that I can understand Telugu and would have killed someone for knocking at my door middle of the night.... I was alone went thru an association n was only excited about meeting my school n family friends.... there so many people like these evil " husband and wife " duos who can do anything for their comfort n luxuries n fake status in society .... they exactly know what they doing ... corner innocent n vulnerable woman n sometimes threaten them n it only happens with the backup of big big people who are never caught ....the lies which they say are not even a joke to convince a woman.... cornering a vulnerable woman ..... I wonder when they have places like #vegas why does one have to do this.... only for such "husband and wife's" who are crime partners to enjoy such luxuries.... @narendramodi ji apni betiyon ko bachao.... @oprah @barackobama @michelleobama .... u r the only hope ...... thank u."