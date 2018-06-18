Actress Sri Reddy has slammed the reports that she leaked the names of the actresses and anchors involved in the infamous Tollywood sex racket on her Twitter account.

Some fake accounts pretending to be Sri Reddy have been creating ripples on Twitter ever since she became a sensation with her protest against casting couch. One such account leaked a list of some Telugu actresses' names, which it claimed, were involved in the Tollywood sex racket run by Mogudumidi Kishan and his wife Chandra in the US.

Sri Reddy was shocked to learn about the list and took to her Facebook account to clarify the issue. She wrote, "Twitter account who is writing in Telugu, nd on my name Sri reddy mallidi is not belongs to me..he is using my white color top picture on the Twitter account..its a fake account..please beware of that..I didn't give the chicago list to any one,I wl call that girls as victims.."

Soon after the news about Tollywood sex racket in the US broke out, Sri Reddy was the first actress to speak up it and revealed that she was approached by the same couple "They will arrange visa and everything else for you. Artists are paid anything between $1000 and $10,000, depending on their popularity," the actress had told the TV channel News 18.

Sri Reddy wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday that she knows all the Telugu actresses and anchors involved in the prostitution racket that is creating sensation both in America and India. She had already spoken about them on a certain news channel.

Sri Reddy also claimed that some actresses, who are involved in the prostitution racket, wore the mask of "Pathivrathala" and spoke badly about her and her protest against casting couch. "Proudly, I can say I am not there in that f**#. All set to come out this mafia," added the actress.