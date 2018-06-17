Actress Sri Reddy is unfazed by natural star Nani's legal notice as she has gone to trash his wife Anjana Yelavarthy for defending him with regard to the controversy surrounding his alleged affair with her.

A week after her comment, Sri Reddy responded to Nani's Anjana Yelavarthy on her Facebook page and said that she was not there in her bedroom when her husband shared the bed with her.

Sri Reddy wrote, "Hi Misses ..I just found ur post..u r not there in my bed room when ur hus fuc.. d me.. so stop commenting..ur hus is an attention seeker not me..what ever I hv name that's enough..if my husband is very wealthy nd if he has name n fame and If he did wrong,still i wl not take his side..might be I wl not leave him,but compulsory i wl not blame opposite girl..ha ha..i am not a money minded like any other money minded house wives. .i wl try to find how it got happened..just maintain your silence till the end.. My side truth is there..karma is there,your husband has to take the punishment.."

Upset over not getting an entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Sri Reddy recently launched an attack on actor-turned-host Nani and claimed he had slept with her at her residence. The irked natural star went on to serve a legal notice to the actress, demanding a public apology to him. His wife Anjana Yelavarthy claimed that she was tarnishing her husband's name for her publicity.

Anjana aka Anju Yelavarthy retweeted her husband Nani's post on June 11 and wrote, "This industry has been kind but it troubles me to see that once in a while there comes along someone who puts their publicity ahead of other people's lives. No1 believes those ridiculous statements anyway. It is abt how little they think before degrading themselves to such levels."

In his legal notice, Nani had claimed that Sri Reddy was making a false allegation against him without showing any solid proof. However, the actress' followers are upset with his claim of not showing proof. They say that it takes a lot of pain and strength to speak up about physical harassment. How can he ask proof for it?

A fan named Swathi Brs wrote, "People.. there is one point that everyone is missing. This is to those who are asking for proofs . It takes a lot of pain and strength to speak up if some physical harassment has happened . What you expect ? A video of those having s** ? And when she produces photos as proofs , you say it's just a photo ! Wow, great ! This way , victim getting justice have close to zero chances . That's why many girls keep thier mouth shut even after being harassed and tortured . Please , be sensible and think before you raise a question on someone."