The year 2024 has been very profitable for the Telugu Film Industry. We've seen many films doing well at the box office. In the second half of 2024, two films from the industry crossed the Rs 1,000 crores mark: Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa—The Rule. Both films were liked by many and have created a huge fan base all around.

But we also see actors, who used to release at least one film per year, releasing none. This may be because of the scripts they're working on and the time it will take to complete.

Chiranjeevi, known for his festival releases, remained absent this year. The failure of Bhola Shankar made him choose the scripts sincerely and revisit his previous selections. The actor is currently working on Vishwambhara, which is directed by Vasishta.

Also, Ram Charan was last seen in Acharya, where he collaborated with his father. The actor since hasn't had a single release. Presently, Ram Charan is busy with the post-production of Game Changer. The film is all set to release next year in January, which is a Sankranti release. The film is directed by Shankar.

Pawan Kalyan became the DCM of AP, so he prioritised politics over acting. His projects OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu are getting ready to release next year.

Naga Chaitanya is currently working on the project Thandel, which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It's said to be a film with a coastal background.

Adivi Sesh is doing multiple projects like the G2, and Dacoit. The scripts selected by him are always top-notch. Feels like he's being prepared to score huge hits in the coming year. The actors like Naga Shourya, Akhil, Sai Durgha Tej, and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas haven't been seen in any films, nor have they given any updates about their upcoming projects.

It looks like these heroes are aiming for huge blockbusters and making 2025 a memorable one for all.