Sukumar is on a hit spree with his latest blockbuster film, Pushpa 2, and Ram Charan is all set to come back on screens with Shankar's directorial Game Changer.

The news is that the duo, who had earlier collaborated for Rangasthalam, are going to join hands for the second time. The announcement was made a long time ago and is going to materialise soon.

Rangasthalam is one of the biggest blockbusters in the career of Ram Charan and is a masterpiece for the story, making, screenplay, and almost everything. Rangasthalam was set in a rural background where Ram Charan portrayed a hearing-impaired local man seeking justice for his brother's murder.

This new film will present Ram Charan in a stylish, urbane look, offering a fresh persona for his fans. This would bring back Sukumar's urban lifestyle stories after films like Rangasthalam and Pushpa, which are based in rural backgrounds. It is going to be a high-octane action adventure.

Looking at Ram Charan's fan base and star power after RRR, the film is aimed at attracting the younger generation. Sukumar is currently taking a three-month break to spend time with his family.

Ram Charan is busy working on another project with director Buchi Babu, where he plays a tribal sportsman in a heart-wrenching, sports-centric film set in a small-town family setting. He will also star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the movie. His next film, Game Changer, is all set to hit the screens on Sankranthi.

Charan will soon be heading to Dallas to promote Game Changer with Dil Raju, director Shankar, actress Kiara Advani and others. Expectations for this film are high, and its release has been pending for quite a long time now. Music is composed by Thaman SS.