Upasana Konidela, wife of Telugu superstar Ram Charan, has come to her husband's defence following criticism over his recent visit to the Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about religious tolerance and the importance of unity in diversity in India.

Ram Charan, currently observing the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, a spiritual preparation for visiting the Sabarimala temple, faced backlash from some quarters for visiting an Islamic site during this sacred period. The actor's visit to Kadapa was part of his commitment to attend the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event as the chief guest, a promise reportedly made to music composer AR Rahman, a regular visitor to the dargah.

Responding to the criticism, Upasana took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of Ram Charan at the dargah. The image shows the actor, dressed in the traditional black attire of Ayyappa devotees, bowing his head with his hands on his chest in a gesture of respect. Accompanying the photo, Upasana wrote a powerful message: "Faith unites, never divides. As Indians, we honour all paths to the divine. Our strength lies in unity. #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind. @AlwaysRamCharan respecting other religions while following his own."

During his visit to Kadapa, Ram Charan not only paid respects at the Ameen Peer Dargah but also visited the Sri Vijaya Durga Devi temple, demonstrating his respect for multiple faiths. This balanced approach to spirituality has been praised by many as an example of the inclusive nature of Indian culture.

The incident has sparked a wider debate on social media and in public forums about the nature of faith and religious practices in India. It has also raised concerns about religious intolerance and rising Islamophobia in the country. While some have questioned the appropriateness of visiting a dargah during Ayyappa Deeksha, others have applauded Ram Charan's actions as a testament to India's secular image.

On the work front, the RRR actor is all set to begin shooting for his next project, tentatively titled "RC16," in Mysuru at the end of November 2024. This sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and include Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role. The film, with music by AR Rahman, is expected to be a pan-Indian release.