Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is an avid social media user and is known for her sartorial choices. The actor often takes to Instagram and shares pictures and videos with her actor husband Siddharth Malhotra. She often shares pictures from her weekend getaways, images from her photoshoots and more.

On Monday (November 18), Kiara took to her Instagram stories and posted a mirror selfie from the washroom. She held a golden toothbrush in her hand. Along with the post, Kiara wrote, "Tell me you're a Sindhi without telling me you're a Sindhi." Kiara was dressed in an oversized white T-shirt.

The reason she shared was Sindhis are known for their love for all things flashy and Kiara's shiny, golden toothbrush got the internet talking.

Netizens slammed her for showing off her lifestyle.

A user said, "Born with a silver spoon has become born with a golden toothbrush."

Another mentioned, "Isn't that golden toothbrush from The Atlantis Dubai? It's not a Sindhi thing...most people take this brush home.. haha.."

The third one mentioned, "I am pretty sure at that expense she will get a really good electric toothbrush!"

Some even debated if it's a real gold toothbrush or just a flashy blingy gold toothbrush

Recently, Kiara Advani turned heads after she appeared on the red carpet for the launch of a beauty brand in Mumbai. She looked stunning in a red outfit.

For the event, she wore a red blazer dress that came with giant rose motifs. She posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram.

This isn't the first time, Kiara Advani has faced backlash. Recently, she said that she is an outsider. In a statement, she claimed that she was nobody and this hasn't gone down well with the netizens and they troll her saying that she has attempted to present herself as an outsider. In her interview during the promotions of Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 along with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara was seen praising Karan Johar over the nepotism debate, she even said that Karan took her when she was nobody.

For the unversed, Kiara is Juhi Chawla's niece and actor Saeed Jaffrey was her maternal great-uncle, which makes legendary actor Ashok Kumar her step-great-grandfather.

Work Front

Kiara Advani will next be seen in director S Shankar's Game Changer. On November 16, the makers unveiled the film's teaser at a special event in Lucknow. The event was attended by Game Changer's lead cast including Kiara and Ram Charan, alongside the director and the film's producer Dil Raju. Game Changer will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2025.

She will also be seen in Don 3, alongside Ranveer Singh as well as War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan.