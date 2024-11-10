The teaser of the highly anticipated film Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani was dropped on Saturday. The makers unveiled the grand teaser of the film in the city of Nawab 'Lucknow'. Present were Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

The storyline: Game Changer teaser

The teaser shows Ram Charan fighting against the system, he essays the role of a politician in the film.

The actor does three different looks in the film. One of which shows him in casuals as a college student. Another shows him in formals in a tucked shirt and trousers. The third shows him in traditional clothing, wearing a dhoti.

The clip shows multiple massy shots of lead star Charan, where in the end, he concludes the video by stating playfully, "I am unpredictable."

Ram does promise an 'unpredictable' ride, while Kiara Advani is the leading lady opposite him, who also has several different looks in the film.

Game Changer teaser: Kiara Advani is a misfit, Ram Charan's political action saga fails to impress; fans call it 'Disaster'

Netizens were unimpressed with the trailer and called the teaser cut similar to all the South films that they have seen in the past. Some even pointed out that Kiara is a total miscast in the film.

A user wrote, "Another redundant rinse repeat overhyped but same old ghisa pita formula movie from South. Tell me one thing that hasn't been seen before? Mobs of poor finding a massiah fighting elite powerful people like Robin Hood. KGF theme copied successfully. Rides on Bike like Kabir Singh, Put the camera down so it looks like copied from Batman. Show cut scenes. Put forth the hero as Vijay Chauhan from Agneepath. What's next? Call it cultured, compelling on release of item songs objectifying women? Everyone knows the script of promotions and then release fake numbers of business before the release of the movie. How much movie earn on this teaser? 1000Cr?"

Another mentioned, "How Ram Charan is a global star? RRR worked internationally because of Rajamouli. No one saw him as a star before RRR. This movie looks very bad. There are 1000 movies made with similar storylines. Kiara girl what are you doing? She is definitely trying to pull over a Deepika Padukone here ."

The third one wrote, "Why Kiara is doing this. I doubt there is something for her to act."

The fourth one mentioned, "Same ghisi piti South storyline."

Game Changer has been in the making for over two years now. Apart from the lead pair, the S Shankar film includes actors such as SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Anjali as a part of their ensemble cast. Initially set for a Christmas 2024 release, Game Changer was pushed to January 10, 2025.

Work front

Ram Charan made a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023.