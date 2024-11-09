Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. In the series, Varun Dhawan essays the role of Bunny while Honey is essayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In the series, Varun is a stunt director, and Samantha is a struggling actor who wants to make it big in showbiz but eventually ends up struggling to pay rent.

Cut to, Bunny helping Honey and in the end, you take a side gig to earn more money. However, their side gig turns them into a spy who is on a mission.

The duo gets entangled in a complex web of deception. Honey has a daughter to fight the world. The series also goes back in time to when Honey and Bunny were romantically involved how their life changed and what led them to be spies. In the end, Honey and Bunny are out there to save their daughter from the dangerous and powerful mafias/ goons.

Seeing Varun and Samantha's chemistry is indeed like a fresh breath of air. A section of netizens was left unimpressed and called it predictable The high-voltage action saga falls flat as it lacks adrenaline rush and the lacklustre script leaves audiences disappointed.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say.

#CitadelHoneyBunnyReview : ????

A Spy thriller with balanced portions of action, thrill, romance, humor and emotional quotient.

Plot Swings between 1990s & 2000s as #SamanthaRuthPrabhu & #VarunDhawan's Chemistry & Action Stands Out ?@rajndk NEVER FAILS ?#CitadelHoneyBunny pic.twitter.com/02UvyqF7Lw — Deshi Chora (@MagicalIdea4) November 7, 2024

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Raj & DK deliver yet another masterpiece with Citadel: Honey Bunny With a solid story, killer performances (shoutout to Varun & Samantha), and Raj & DK's classic direction, this one's a WIN."

They slayed, they cooked man what a series!!

Till watched execution is top notch ?✨bunny is bunnying. #VarunDhawan #CitadelHoneyBunnyOnPrime pic.twitter.com/RjcKmJI0IP — EKTAᴮᵃᵇʸᴶᵒʰⁿ (@vd_ke_varuniacs) November 6, 2024

Another user praised Varun Dhawan's role and wrote, "It's hot when fictional men play the guitar"

The third one added, "Plot Swings between 1990s & 2000s as #SamanthaRuthPrabhu & #VarunDhawan's Chemistry & Action Stands Out @rajndk NEVER FAILS."

Samantha Ruth comeback in Hotty Mode ?



Very Tremendous Beauty, she is controlling total internet today?#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #CitadelHoneyBunny pic.twitter.com/Eg0Jt093kH — isha (@BadassBebo) November 7, 2024

The next one mentioned, "First of all, it's definitely better than the Western version of Citadel. I gave up halfway through because of the sleepy storyline, but here the show is engaging and has enough high-octane action sequences that will draw your attention towards it."

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles as Bunny and Honey. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, and Simran in supporting roles.

Citadel: Honey Bunny showcases the thrilling side of romance with the nail-biting thrill of a hard-boiled spy thriller set against the colourful backdrop of the 1990s.

#CitadelHoneyBunny is actually a good series!!

Not over stretched, best decision to go for only 6 episodes, performances are decent, best is the child artist who plays Nadia. But yeah fun watch.. Definitely more interesting that the Original show. #VarunDhawan #SamanthaRuthPrabhu — Shourya Kumar Lal (@shouryakumarlal) November 7, 2024

Produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios, with AGBO (the Russo Brothers' studio) backing the series, Citadel: Honey Bunny brings Raj & DK's unique storytelling style and action to the screen. The season is streaming on Amazon.