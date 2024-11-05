After Diwali week, Monday started with a bang as Amazon Prime Video hosted a special screening of Citadel Honey Bunny in Mumbai. Celebs amped up their glam quotient as they attended the premiere night. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Nimrit Kaur, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, Reem Sheikh and others graced the event.

The directors Raj & DK and writer Sita R. Menon were also present at the event.

At the Citadel Honey Bunny premiere, Samantha shines in silver, while Tejasswi and Nimrit look red hot and Varun Dhawan, Arjun, and Shahid Kapoor slay in black.

Samantha attended the event in a strapless metallic gold dress adorned with crinkled fabric. Her red hair added to her glam. Varun opted for a sharp black suit with straight pants and a baggy jacket.

They both posed for the paparazzi before entering for the screening.

Shahid and Arjun Kapoor hugged and greeted each other at the premiere and chatted on the blue carpet.

For the unversed, Shahid was the lead in Raj and DK's other Amazon Prime Video series, Farzi.

Resplendent in red

Kritika Kamra, Nimrit Kaur, Tejasswi Prakash and Reem opted for red outfits.

After the screening, the guests were shown the first episode. Samantha and Varun spoke about the series to ANI and opened up about their experience of working in the action-packed drama.

Varun on Citadel

Talking about the show, Varun said, "I think North, South, East, West, hopefully, everyone in India will like it. Please watch the show, guys. There are six episodes and we have just shown the first one and the response is just surreal. Samantha and I have worked very hard. The action is genuinely one step ahead of what you guys have seen so far. Hopefully, you will find this on global standards. For the first time, Russo Brothers are making a show in India. Raj and DK have made it. I think it's an action like you've never seen before. You will see never-seen-before avatars of me and Samantha."

Samantha added, "I am very excited! Everyone has been thrilled with the response to the first episode, and I'm looking forward to it. I think the excitement matches that of the trailer!"

Citadel: Honey Bunny premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

Priyanka Chopra gears up for Citadel 2

Priyanka Chopra is filming the second season of the OG Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, is also in production, with Joe Russo serving as director. The Italian original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel and is followed by the Indian series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha. The Italian series will also be released on an OTT platform on November 7, 2024.