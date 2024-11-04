Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2 in the presence of his friends and family. The actor ditched waving his fans from his Mannat balcony but attended a fan event hosted by his fan clubs. King Khan interacted with his fans who travelled from across the globe to meet him.

On Saturday, King Khan at a meet-and-greet event spoke about his upcoming film King, who will inherit his property among his three kids and also admitted that he has quit smoking.

'I'm not smoking, but I still feel breathless': SRK quits smoking years after admitting to smoking 100 cigarettes a day

For the unversed, SRK had once revealed that he is a chain smoker and used to smoke 100 cigarettes a day, and on November 2, 2024, SRK shared that he had quit the habit.

SRK said, "There's a good thing – I'm not smoking anymore, guys."

He also told the crowd and his fans to quit smoking as well.

He further added that he feels less breathless after giving up smoking, but noted he still felt the effects.

"Mujhe laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu (I thought I wouldn't feel breathless after quitting smoking, but the feeling is still there)" he explained.

"Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega," (By God's grace, that will also be fine) he added.

In 2012, Shah Rukh was snapped smoking in public during an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. At that time, he escaped with a paltry fine of Rs100 as he pleaded guilty before a Jaipur court.

Even during the 2023 IPL, SRK was caught smoking in VIP stands while the match was on.

At a 2017 event, he even shared that he was planning to quit the habit of smoking and drinking for his three children -- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Work Front

In 2023, Shah Rukh appeared in three films -- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He will be seen in King in 2025 alongside Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as an antagonist.