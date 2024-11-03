Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 59th birthday with his close friends and family. On November 2, 2024, the actor refrained from waving at his fans due to security reasons. On Saturday evening, SRK attended an indoor fan event, wherein his ardent fans from all across the world gathered to wish their superstar on his special day. SRK enthralled his fans with his charm and humor.

'Message to America from India: KING IS COMING...'

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media, wherein SRK is seen grooving to his hit songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Badshah o Badshah.

A clip shows a group of dancers dancing to King Khan's song Badshah o Badhshah and SRK makes his entry and grooves with dances. He then cuts his three-tier birthday cake.

At the fan event, SRK didn't just interact with the fans, he also answered their questions pertaining to his upcoming films and other questions thrown at King Khan.

SRK on his upcoming film King

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he will next star in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King.'

In the clip, a fan named Celia travelled from North Carolina to attend the event, calling him a pan-world star and not just pan-India. She also asked him about his plans to take Bollywood around the world. To this, the superstar replied, "Agli picture mai Pan world hi advertise karunga. As you said, I am taking India to places which was impossible. My fans are the people who have taken me where I thought it wasn't possible. The idea will always be this – Hum koi film aisi hi banaayen, language is no longer a barrier now with OTT."

He went on.."We have to be more original, write better stories for the youngsters, and stories that touch your heart. We all are learning and as soon as that happens, I am going to release the film there. Hopefully, the next one is like that, I am trying my best. I have even started titling my films in English, so people in America can understand what it means. So, take the message back home from India – King is coming!"

SRK on parenting

SRK shared that he woke up late on his birthday and spent some time with his kids- Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, solving their problems

He said, "I woke up late today because there was a dinner last night. So I woke up and went to spend some time with my little one... he was having his own issues. His iPad was not working. Then after that my daughter had a problem. She had some outfits which were not looking okay. The fitting was all wrong. Then my elder son..."

He went on to add, "So, I learn from my family. Jitne bachche hote hein, utna patience aadmi mein badta hain (The more kids you have, the more patient you become)! So this is the learning I carry from my home to my work. Which is a lot of patience, a lot of love, lot of care. Kisi ki koi bhi chiz naa chal rahi ho toh main usko theek karta hoon. Shooting pe, kaam pe, office pe (Whoever needs to fix things, I am there for them. At work, home or office). I think patience is the one thing that I have learnt from my family."

SRK on whose side he will be if his three kids fight for property

A video shared by Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs shows a fan asking Shah Rukh Khan whose side he will be on, in case of a fight between his children. "Agar in teeno ki ladaai hoti hai koi cheez ke liye, toh aap kiske side se hote ho (If your three kids fight among themselves, whose side do you take?)" Shah Rukh Khan replied that his three children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam don't fight with each other.

He said, "Waise hoti nahi hai unki fight. Actually ajeeb si baat hai, main wahi soch raha hu kabhi aaj tak ladaai hui nahi hai. Aur ho bhi naa. Property ke batwaare mein badi problem hoti hai warna (They don't fight with each other. It's very strange...I was just thinking how they have never fought to date. And I hope they don't, in the future as well. Otherwise, there'll be a big problem in property distribution)."

He added that in case of a fight, he will side with his daughter Suhana Khan. "But I think main Suhana ki side lunga. I find girls very beautiful, I find them sweet. I find them very strong. So main Suhana ki side isliye lunga because it is the side of strength. Aur main strength ke saath khada rehna chahunga." ( I would stand by my daughter Suhana).

Lastly, SRK penned a gratitude post for his fans

Shah Rukh took to his Instagram and penned a gratitude note for all the fans who turned up for the event. In the photo, he spread his arms wide and embraced the sea of love he got from his ardent fans.

He wrote, "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special... my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn't, sending you all my love."