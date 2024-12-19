Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala might have refrained from talking about one another before their marriage, but now they are married, and the two can't stop gushing over one another. Naga, in a recent interview revealed how he loves it when Sobhita talks in Telugu and urges her to talk to him in Telugu always. The actor maintained that the language brings two people closer.

Naga wants Sobhita to talk in Telugu

Naga also said that he asks Sobhita to talk in Telugu to improve his hold on the language. "In our industry we meet a variety of people from different languages. Just hearing that same texture [Telugu] and having that same warmth when you speak to someone- I think it just drew me closer so much faster. I keep telling her to keep talking to me in Telugu so I can improve," he said in an interview with The New York Times.

"With actors, sometimes we are trying to put something out there about our films or something about a product- most of it is staged in a way. So, when something pops up that's very organic and real about a person, I immediately gravitate to that kind of content," he further added.

While Naga's mother tongue is Telugu as he is originally from Hyderabad but because he stayed in Chennai for decades, the actor is more verse in Tamil. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The couple got married with complete Telugu rituals and customs.

Nagarjuna expressing gratitude

Nagarjuna was the first one to share the pictures of the couple's marriage. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude," he wrote, adding, "To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy (sic)."