Power couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Ever since their traditional Telugu wedding, Sobhita has been sharing unseen candid pictures and videos from the ceremony on social media.

Before exchanging vows, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had been secretly dating. Since 2022, they managed to keep their relationship under wraps, and in August 2024, they surprised their fans and followers by announcing their engagement. Fans had been eagerly waiting to know how the duo met and how their love story began. Recently, in an interview with 'The New York Times', the couple spilled the beans about their romance.

How Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala first met

In the interview, the couple revealed that they first met briefly at Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna's house, in 2018. However, their real connection began in April 2022, a year after Chaitanya's first marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended.

For those unaware, Sobhita starred in the 2018 Telugu spy thriller Goodachari, which caught the attention of actor Nagarjuna. Impressed by her performance, Nagarjuna invited Sobhita for a family lunch at his residence. Although Chaitanya and Sobhita had a brief encounter then, it wasn't until Chaitanya began following her on social media that their interactions began. When Sobhita noticed, she followed him back, and their light-hearted exchange soon blossomed into deeper conversations.

The turning point came when Naga Chaitanya shared a post about a new sushi dish at his Japanese restaurant, Shoyu, in Hyderabad. Sobhita, being a foodie, couldn't resist sharing her thoughts. This playful interaction laid the foundation for their bond.

Apart from their love for food, the couple also bonded over their shared language, Telugu. Chaitanya appreciated Sobhita's way with words, while Sobhita was charmed by how he liked her Instagram stories. Chaitanya admitted that he enjoyed listening to Sobhita speak in Telugu and would often encourage her to keep talking. Their growing connection soon led to deeper conversations about likes, dislikes, and life itself.

First Date

Chaitanya and Sobhita went on their first date at a cafe in Mumbai. At the time, Sobhita was living in Mumbai, while Chaitanya resided in Hyderabad. Chaitanya flew to Mumbai just to meet her, which Sobhita found incredibly "charming" and "old-school."

Their bond further strengthened after meeting again at an Amazon Prime event, where Sobhita fondly remembers, "I was in a red dress, he was in a blue suit, and the rest is history."

That summer, the couple took their first trip to Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. They spent quality time together, playing chess and even painting each other's hands with henna.

Sharing how their personalities complement each other, Sobhita remarked that while Chaitanya is a doer, she is more of a dreamer. "I'm the fluttering kite, and he's the anchor," she said, adding that their differences kept the curiosity alive in their relationship.

Naga Chaitanya's proposal in Goa

Following their blossoming romance, the couple celebrated Chaitanya's birthday with a trip to London. Sobhita met his family on New Year's Eve, and the following year, Chaitanya met hers. It soon became clear that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. In August 2024, during a trip to Goa, Naga Chaitanya proposed to Sobhita for marriage.

Reflecting on their families meeting each other, Sobhita shared that there was a natural alignment, chemistry, and curiosity between them. Their differences kept the tension alive in both good and bad ways, but it was clear they were meant for each other.

Nagarjuna's Blessings

Veteran actor Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's father, shared the first official pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony on social media. He blessed the newlyweds and warmly welcomed Sobhita into the family, marking a beautiful beginning for the couple's journey together.

Sharing a beautiful note on formerly Twitter, now X, Nagarjuna mentioned, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021.