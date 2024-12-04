Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala as the couple are now officially husband and wife. The couple exchanged wedding vows on December 4, 2024 at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Several photos and pictures of their South Indian wedding went viral on social media.

Sharing the first official pictures of the couple, beaming with joy and happiness Nagarjuna Akkineni welcomes Sobhita.

Sharing a beautiful piece of note on Instagram. He wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni."

The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios, a legacy property founded by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao in 1976,

Naga Chaitanya looks stunning in an ivory sherwani, which he paired with a rich silk shawl, while Sobhita looks stunning in a golden saree adorned with layers of temple jewellery. Both look radiant and joyful.

In the pictures, Nagarjuna is also seen happily posing with the newlyweds.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021.