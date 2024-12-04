Just a few hours from now truly, madly deeply in love couple Naga Chaitanya will tie the knot with his lady love actor Sobhita Dhulipala in Hyderabad. The wedding will take place at 8:30PM on Wednesday.

As reported, several big wigs from south industry will attend the wedding. Namely Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Upasana, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and others.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners of the world for ChaySo. However, Naga Chaitanya, who was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, faced criticism and backlash from Samantha's fans for tying the knot with Sobhita merely two years after the divorce. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's Instagram comment section is filled with hate comments.

A section of netizens is now digging Samantha and Chaitanya's Instagram and came across old pictures of them together that date back to 2018 and 2017 to be precise.

Fans want Samantha and Naga to delete that old picture, as now he is all set to enter into a wed lock.

Chaitanya's ex-wife, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has deleted most of her pictures, but there is one picture that is still there, which fans now want the actor to delete.

People have urged Samantha and Naga to delete their old pictures

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in October 2017 in Goa. In November of the same year, Samantha shared a candid picture featuring her and Chaitanya on his birthday, in which she was kissing Chaitanya. Along with this, she wrote, "Happy birthday my everything. I pray to God every day that he gives you everything you want. I will always love you."

Now, this old post of Samantha has gone viral on social media on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding day.

One user wrote, "Why is this picture coming out now?"

While another wrote, "Please delete it, Samantha. Now is the time for you to get everything you want."

The next one simply mentioned, "Delete."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in October 2017, but after four years, i.e., in 2021, both of them parted ways, which shocked their fans. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya met Sobhita in the same year, and love blossomed between the two. On August 8, this year, the two got engaged in a small ceremony, and now on December 4, they are going to get married in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony.