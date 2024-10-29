All eyes are on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, which is reportedly a few months away. The actor-couple got engaged this year, and the news of their engagement came with a joint post. Ever since Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya announced their engagement, Sobhita has been facing ire from Samantha's fans. Sobhita's Instagram comments section is filled with hate and negative comments.

In August this year, Naga Chaitanya's dad, actor Nagarjuna, took to X to make the engagement announcement, sharing glimpses of the couple from the private ceremony, which took place at their residence in Hyderabad.

Naga, who was earlier married to Samantha, has deleted all the pictures of his ex-wife from his social media account.

Samantha keeps loved-up pic with Naga on IG

Not just Naga, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also deleted pictures and videos from her social media accounts. However, one picture which Samantha hasn't deleted is her loved up birthday post for Naga, which dates back to 2017. In the picture, Samantha is kissing Naga. She also penned a beautiful caption for him, which reads, Happy birthday my Everything ❤️❤️❤️ I don't wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever ."

Recently, Chaitanya deleted the one last post he had of Samantha on his Instagram before his engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala.

The picture of Naga and Samantha featuring a throwback picture was still showing on the feed. Naga's post read, "Throwback...Mrs and the girlfriend," he had written, posting a picture of them both standing near a red race car. Samantha's fans had slammed Naga and were of the view that he should delete the post out of respect.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya has disabled his comments on the post featuring him and Sobhita to avoid getting hate comments on their profile.

Naga launched a wedding collection for a clothing brand and shared his thoughts on marriage during an event. He expressed, "Marriage is about the people who matter to me. It doesn't need to be extravagant but should honour traditions and culture. That's how I envision my wedding."

Last month, Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about her engagement to Naga Chaitanya in a conversation with Galatta. She said, "I don't think I went into the moment with a lot of expectations or dreams, planning...no. I think I was there. It was quite relaxed, simple, sweet, intimate and warm. It was everything I thought it would be. When beautiful things happen, I don't feel the need for embellishments. That moment itself fills me. So I didn't feel like it was simple or it was not; it was what it was meant to be, and it was perfect."

Naga was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.