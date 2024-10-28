Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has always supported his son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand, D'YAVOL, since its launch. On Sunday evening, Aryan's brand D'YAVOL launched a new collection, the party was hosted in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan also attended the party.

'Insensitive': SRK dances his heart out at son Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL event in Dubai; Fans say, 'he didn't post about Baba Siddiqui's demise'

SRK was seen mingling with fans, he danced to the hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan," and even grooved to Canadian rapper Tesher's track "Young Shahrukh."

In one of the videos that has gone viral shows, SRK dances with his mother-in-law, Savita Chibber. SRK recreated his signature arms-wide pose on stage.

Aryan Khan was also grooving and enjoying the party.

Who wore what!

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a grey T-shirt and pants, which he paired with a blue jacket and a black D'YAVOL cap.

Aryan Khan opted for a white T-shirt. His mother, interior designer-film producer Gauri Khan, and sister, actor Suhana Khan, also attended the event. Shah Rukh's close friend and actor Sanjay Kapoor also attended the event.

He shared clips of SRK Jhoome Jo Pathaan on his Instagram Stories and congratulated Aryan and D'YAVOL.

King of Bollywood, @iamsrk

?The massy look is giving us all the feels! Can't wait to see him rule the screen once again, for the upcoming movie #King #ShahRukhKhan #BoycottSaiPallavi #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/Ig4pdYkc8J — Priya Chakraborty (@Priya_LoveLife) October 28, 2024

Netizens weren't impressed this time with SRK enjoying and partying in Dubai. Considering Shah Rukh Khan didn't post anything about Baba Siddiqui.

A user said, "Shah If You Can't Stand By Truth And Friend Then Nees To Move To Dubai Because You Should Attend Baba Siddiqui Funeral He Have Guve You Lot Bro... But You Turn Your Back To His Janaza That Was Not Good."

Filmmaker Aryan Khan is also a budding filmmaker. He's completed shooting for Stardom, his directorial debut, a show based on the inner workings of the Hindi film industry. Bobby Deol leads the ensemble cast of the series. It's produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.