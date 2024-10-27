Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrated her 49th birthday with her family and friends. Sussanne's ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan also attended the bash with his ladylove Saba Azad. Meanwhile, Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni was also present at the bash.

The goth-themed birthday bash was filled with cake, fun, and games. Several videos and pictures from Sussanne Khan's birthday bash have surfaced on social media.

A clip shows Sussanne Khan cutting her birthday cake while Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad standing behind her. Sussanne and Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan are seen next to her. Arslan Goni is standing beside Sussanne. After she cuts her birthday cake, Sussanne Khan kisses Arslan on his lips. After her lip lock, she then goes on to greet her friends, and lovingly kiss her sons' cheeks.

In one of the pictures, Sussanne Khan is posing with Arslan's brother Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin.

Another picture was posted by Saba Azad on Instagram stories, wherein she poses with Hrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan and Arslan.

One picture shows Sussanne and Arslan posing with Karishma Tanna, while another shows the birthday girl with Anushka Ranjan. Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and many others were also at the bash. Meanwhile, Orry has also shared a series of pictures from the bash.

The birthday girl, Sussanne Khan, was seen in a black mini-dress.

Sussanne Khan was slammed for kissing her boyfriend Arslan Goni; netizens were of the view that she should have considered her kids before kissing.

A user mentioned, "Forget about Hrithik she is kissing another guy in front of her kids. So embarrassing for the family and especially for kids."

Another wrote, "These people just show off their fake happiness "

The third one wrote, "Disgusting, shameful."

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan married in 2000, and in 2014, they parted ways. The couple have now found love in different partners.