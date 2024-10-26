Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's song Ami Je Tomar 3.0's music video was unveiled on Friday. The video was launched in Mumbai's Royal Opera and Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan gracefully performed their new song, Ami Je Tomar 3.0, at an event in Mumbai.

Madhuri and Vidya looked stunning as they performed live in front of the media during the song launch. Divya wore a saree, while Madhuri wore a gharga skirt and sleeveless kurta. Both of them showcased their powerful performance as the song played.

'No co-ordination at all': Vidya Balan trips, falls on the stage amid stage performance, handles it grace Madhuri Dixit continues to dance [Reactions]

However, their steps didn't match and there was a lack of coordination and sync, there was nothing similar, not even their facial expressions.

Amid a lack of coordination, Vidya and Madhuri after failing to match steps with each other, vidya fell down while performing, and while Vidya fell, Madhuri kept dancing. Vidya handled the situation and stood up, she gracefully continued dancing.

Fans had mixed reactions to Vidya and Madhuri's dance face-off.

A fan wrote, "Wow, how gracefully she managed herself when she fell down and even completed the performance. What poise!"

Another mentioned, "Madhuri's dexterity in directing when she forgot the movements after the fall!"

Kartik heaps praise on Vidya and Madhuri's performance

While appreciating the performances of Vidya and Madhuri, Kartik shared, "The day shoot happened, the day it was announced that this shoot was going to happen, we were all so excited from that day. Along with that, when this shoot was happening, I didn't even need to come there, I was just watching the live performance. That I will never miss this opportunity. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To see Madhuri ji and Vidya ji performing together, that too in 'Ami Je Tomar'."

Sharing his experience of working with the Bollywood divas, he said, "Genuinely, the time I got to work with Madhuri ji and Vidya ji, I thought I was dreaming. It's like a dream come true. It's a big thing for me. I've been watching Madhuri ji since my childhood. And she's a dancing queen. She's a legend. And you don't get an opportunity like this anywhere. And about Vidya ji, I'm just praising her everywhere. I have had a blast. I'm living a dream right now and I'm enjoying it a lot. Again, I'd like to thank the whole team."

Following the successful releases of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhulaiyaa 2 which was released in 2022.

It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The franchise is known for its blend of horror, comedy, and drama. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.