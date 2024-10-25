After the success of the trailer and title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the makers dropped the music video for Ami Je Toamr 3. The song features Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan is set in a royal courtroom. Vidya, who had performed the song in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhuliayaa (2007), is seen in an iconic dance face-off in the third version of the song.

The dance-off is indeed magical seeing the stalwart actors and dancers doing Bharatanatyam. Both the actors are seen in traditional attires as royal courtesans. They looked ethereal as they set the stage ablaze with their face-off. The music video shows OG Manjulika Vidya Balan dancing with Madhuri.

The song is indeed a high point in the film.

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has expertly crafted a mesmerizing blend of these classical dance forms, showcasing both stars at their best.

Madhuri has performed classical dance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. While Vidya Balan has performed Ami Je Tomar in Bhool Bhuliayaa.

Netizens praised Vidya Balan and lauded her drastic transformation as she lost oodles of weight.

A user wrote, "No Madhuri was needed in this masterpiece when Vidya is already there."

Another wrote, "All things aside, I am so happy to see Vidya Balan shedding her weight drastically and looking just like her younger times."

The third one wrote, "Disappointing, the song wasn't needed."

The title track saw Kartik doing a moonwalk and the vocals were by international music icon Pitbull—along with global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. Following this, a romantic track, Jaana Samjho Na, was released, showcasing the fresh and sizzling chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

Apart from Kartik, Madhuri and Vidya, the horror-comedy also features Triptii Dimri. Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Rose Sardana, Kanchan Mullick and others also play pivotal characters in the movie. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashes with Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to be released on November 1, 2024. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial also features Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan and others in crucial roles.