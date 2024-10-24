'Of Gunshots, bombs': OG cast ACP Pradyuman, Daya come together for CID 2 after 6 years; fans call it 'pure nostalgia'

The 90's kids have grown up watching CID. Needless to say, CID was one of the most popular Indian TV shows and is still watched by many viewers. The show started airing in 1998 and after 1547 episodes got shut in 2018. It starred several celebrities like Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, Alana Sayed, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda, Shraddha Musale, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Hrishikesh Pandey, Dinesh Phadnis, Tanya Abrol among others.

Ardent fans of the show who were waiting with bathed breath are jumping in joy as one of the most loved show is back with new season.

Goosebumps ? My childhood Show CID is backkk .. ?pic.twitter.com/ysajCWqw4U — Don't Look ? (@ChalNikalBeyyy) October 24, 2024

On October 24, Sony TV's Instagram page shared the teaser for CID. The video opens with a close-up of Dayanand Shetty's eyes and blood dripping from his forehead. The OG BGM plays , which surely will give you goosebumps. Cut to, its heavily raining and viewers see Shivaji Satam, portraying ACP Pradyuman, stepping out of a car with an umbrella. Next comes a close-up of Aditya Srivastava, who plays Abhijeet. There is gunshots, time bomb ticking and much more.

The makers revealed that the first promo will be dropped on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Ever since the teaser was dropped, fans took to social media and expressed their excitement. Not just avid viewers, celebs too rejoiced seeing the CID 2 announcement video.

Fans can't wait for the official first promo of the show to air

A section of fans walked down the memory lane and thanked the viewers for getting their childhood tv show back.

One of the users wrote, "The best best best news ever.. Excited very excited. The show, and the og cast is back (sic)."

Another wrote, "Finally Goosebumps. We Are Super Duper Excited For CID Season 2 @thedayashetty (sic)."

A third user chimed in and wrote, "OMG Thanks Sony TV (sic)."