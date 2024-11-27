Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to the state's growth.

The Jana Sena leader posted on social media platform X that he had the distinct honour of meeting Prime Minister Modi in the national Capital.

"Our discussions focussed on the development of Andhra Pradesh, addressing key challenges and exploring strategic solutions for the progress of our state," wrote the actor-turned-politician on Wednesday.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that he held a constructive meeting with the Prime Minister to address key development priorities for the state.

The discussions focussed on strengthening collaborative efforts to drive Andhra Pradesh's progress, while reinforcing the principle of national unity and integrity.

"PM Modi's leadership continues to guide India towards unprecedented growth and his emphasis on empowering states like Andhra Pradesh is crucial for fostering nationwide development.

"I look forward to collaborating on initiatives that will contribute to the advancement of our state and nation," posted Pawan Kalyan, whose Jana Sena is a constituent of the Telugu Desam Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh.

In another post, he thanked the PM for giving his valuable time amid the hectic Parliament session.

"From my first meeting in Gandhinagar till this meeting, it was always filled with warmth and I always leave the meeting with admiration for him and his commitment and love for Bharat is truly inspiring," the Deputy Chief Minister posted.

He also shared on X that after an insightful meeting with the PM, he engaged in a warm and cordial interaction with several MPs in Delhi.

Pawan Kalyan who holds the portfolios of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply; Environment, Forests, Science & Technology, also met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi.

He urged the Centre to appoint Andhra Pradesh Forest Department as the nodal agency for sale and export of red sandalwood.

(With inputs from IANS)