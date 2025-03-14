In a pioneering move towards inclusivity, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu announced the induction of transgender persons into the Home Guard force. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly while presenting the 2025-26 budget, he stated that transgender individuals would receive appropriate training to assist in traffic management and crowd control during festivals.

In the initial phase, 50 transgender individuals will be appointed in Chennai, Tambaram, and Avadi under a pilot project. They will receive remuneration, training, and uniforms on par with other Home Guards.

The Minister emphasised that this initiative aims to provide transgender persons with a dignified livelihood and help integrate them into mainstream society.

Additionally, the Puthumai Penn and Tamil Puthalvan scholarship schemes — which offer Rs 1,000 per month — will now be extended to transgender students to support their higher education.

Thangam Thenarasu said that Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme will see the construction of one lakh new houses in rural areas at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore and 25,000 houses that are beyond renovation will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 600 crore.

He also said that a new international-standard city will be developed near Chennai to support urban expansion.

The Tamil Nadu finance minister said that a circular pipe water distribution scheme will be implemented in Chennai at Rs 2,423 crore to ensure better access to drinking water.

As many as 102 outdated drinking water schemes (over 40 years old) will be renovated at a cost of Rs 675 crore, Thangam Thenarasu said.

He said that river banks in Tiruchi, Madurai, Erode, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli will be upgraded at Rs 400 crore.

The state finance minister said that a 3-km bridge connecting Guindy and Guru Nanak College junction in Velachery will be built at a cost of Rs 310 crore, benefiting seven lakh commuters.

He said that 6,100 km of rural roads will be laid under the Chief Minister's Rural Road Scheme.

The finance minister also added that seven Sponge Parks will be developed in Chennai's metropolitan areas to enhance water conservation and urban greenery.

Tamil Nadu finance minister while addressing the House said that 10 new 'Thozhi' hostels will be set up for working women in cities such as Kancheepuram, Erode, Karur, and Ranipet.

The project will benefit 800 women, the minister said. He also said that three modern hostels for female students will be constructed in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

Each hostel will accommodate 1,000 students, with a total investment of Rs 275 crore, Thangam Thenarasu added.

He further said that the government will establish 25 'Anbusolai' old-age homes at Rs 25 crore to provide shelter for elderly citizens.

Special hostels for girl students from Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minority communities will be built and maintained by the Tamil Nadu Working Women's Hostels Corporation Limited.

The Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 focusses on inclusivity, infrastructure, and welfare, ensuring better living conditions and economic opportunities for marginalised communities, students, and working professionals across the state.

(With inputs from IANS)