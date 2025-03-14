'Holi a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage,' says President Murmu'

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Holi, emphasising that the festival is a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, she highlighted Holi as a celebration of unity, love, and harmony, urging the country to come together in spreading the colours of progress and prosperity.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. Come, on this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," President Murmu wrote in her post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media to wish the nation, extending his warm greetings on this vibrant occasion.

"Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of joy, enthusiasm, and colours, 'Holi'. May this festival of colours bring increased prosperity, progress and affluence in the lives of all of you," HM Shah posted on X.

Similarly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared his festive wishes with the nation, emphasising the joy and energy that Holi brings.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious festival of Holi. This festival, a symbol of joy, happiness and new energy, may fill your life with the colours of happiness and good health, this is my wish. May your Holi be joyful and safe! Best wishes to you on the vibrant festival of Holi! May the colours of joy, enthusiasm & new energy fill your life with happiness and health. Have a wonderful & safe Holi!" he wrote.

The nation is celebrating Holi on Friday with a spirit of unity, highlighting the cultural significance of the festival and reinforcing the importance of togetherness and joy.

(With inputs from IANS)