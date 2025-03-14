Delhi Minister offers prayers at Jhandewalan temple, extends Holi wishes

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood visited city's Jhandewalan temple on the occasion of Holi and offered prayers to the deity. He prayed for the well-being of the national capital and its residents.

Sood, who also holds the charge of Delhi Home department, participated in the Aarti at the Jhandewalan temple, one of the oldest temples in the city, dedicated to goddess Vaishno Devi.

After paying obeisance at temple, the Delhi Minister headed to the Secretariat where he celebrated Holi with the office staff amid festive and jubilant atmosphere.

He also took to his social media handle to share pictures of Holi celebrations at the Delhi Secretariat.

"On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I played with my colleagues at Delhi Secretariat and wished them a very Happy Holi. This festival of colours created an atmosphere of enthusiasm and harmony in the office. Happy Holi to all," he wrote in a post on X.

Ashish Sood, who holds multiple portfolios of Home, Power, Urban Development and Education in the newly formed Delhi government also greeted the nation on the occasion of Holi.

"Holi greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of colours," he said.

Holi celebrations began this morning, with people across the country breaking into festive mood with vibrant colours, music and traditional festivities.

The festive atmosphere is palpable everywhere with people celebrating the day filled with laughter, joy and festive spirit.

The Holi celebrations started with Holika Dahan, a day ago, the age-old ritual that symolizes the triumph of righteousness over evil.

(With inputs from IANS)