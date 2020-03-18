Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the most loved comedy shows of Indian television. The long-running show, which spreads awareness in the society packed with laughter, is, unfortunately, making news for the wrong reasons.

Unless one has been living under the rocks, one must be aware that due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, the government has imposed shut down on educational institutions, gyms, movie theatres and film shoots as well. While shoots of many films and TV shows have already been stalled, the maker of TMKOC seem to be in no mood to hit the pause button.

Asit Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has requested the government to let him shoot for one more day in film city and assured that all the preventive guidelines are being followed.

Check out his tweets:

His tweets, however, didn't go down well with his fans, who asked him to prioritise the good health of his team at this hour of emergency more than shoots.

"Sir..pls take care of your people first . shooting toh chalti rahegi...If possible pls send them on leave as u might take all care while shooting but people have to travel far by various modes of transport. ..see if this can help..Thanks @whoindia @WHO #CoronavirusOutbreak," said one fan.

Another fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is disappointed with such a request by the director, "SAB se bada rupayya??...Never expected from you and all those who says they miss current episode watch old episodes...they are more funny, entertaining than current ones."

Mystery behind Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's absence

Meanwhile, it's been more than two years since viewers' favourite Dayaben aka Disha Vakani has been away from the comedy show. While fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were hopeful of her return after she shot for a small segment of the show, which took the show to no.1 on TRP charts, things did not materialize between the producer and the actress. Her husband Mayur Padia quashed all hopes when he informed a portal that Disha would not return on the show for good since talks with the makers remained unsolved.