Television actress Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was blessed with a baby boy on November 27.

The actress has now shared an adorable picture of her newborn on Instagram. While Priya has not revealed the face of her baby in the picture, fans surely did shower the baby with lots of love.

The actress is married to the chief director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav RajdaI and this is the couple's first child after they tied the knot in 2011. Apparently, Malav and Rita fell in love on the sets of the show.

Priya was quite active on social media throughout her pregnancy and had posted several pictures of her flaunting the baby bump. She has taken a break from the show and is currently on maternity leave.

After the birth of the baby, the actress had announced the good news on Instagram along with a picture of the newborn's feet. "Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!!We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November," she captioned the image.

TMKOC actors' objection delays Disha Vakani's return

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return continues to remain a mystery. After her short appearance on the show, fans were hopeful that she would return but apparently things didn't materialise between the producer and her husband.

It was reported that producer Asit Modi had agreed for Disha's demand of working for only six hours per day. While it looked like things were finally falling into place, the latest news is that some of the actors raised objections on Disha's six-hour work condition as that would mean a delay in their scenes getting shot. With this new issue cropping up, the makers have further put a hold on Disha's return.