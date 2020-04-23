The longest-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and all its characters have a massive fanbase across the world. While all the characters are loved by ardent viewers, the main character Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) affection for the glamorous Babita (Munmun Dutta) and their fun moments are one of the highlights of the show.

However, back in 2017, fans were shocked when a report said that the two actors were not quite fond of each other off-screen. Apparently, the incident which caused a dent in Dilip and Munmun's equation had taken place on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

It was said that Dilip wanted Munmun to click a picture with his friends who paid him a visit on the sets. Apparently, it was his friends who requested him to persuade the actress for one. But, Munmun reportedly showed no interest, and Dilip's friends were left disappointed.

The actress's strange behaviour had apparently left Dilip extremely upset. "Jethalal told Babita that she had cast a wrong impression of their unit to the world. He also told her that she should stop throwing attitude for smallest reasons," a source had told SpotboyE.

Well, we aren't sure if there was any truth to the story but if it did, we are confident the two talented actors might have resolved the matter immediately.

Dilip Joshi's lockdown diary:

Meanwhile, just like every citizen, Dilip too is following the government's instructions of staying at home and practicing social distancing due to coronavirus scare. The talented actor, who usually works in a hectic shoot schedule of 12 hours, is making the most out of his free time spending quality time with family. "I am getting to spend time with the family and we are doing things together. The day begins with practicing yoga and a walk, and it ends with watching TV with the family. I am watching the reruns of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with my family and it's making me feel super nostalgic thinking about my second family from work," the Times of India quoted the actor as saying.

"All this while I was an actor on the show and now I get more time to watch it like a viewer would. I am thoroughly enjoying it. Also, this lockdown to me feels like a blessing in disguise. Usually, to spend quality time with the family one goes out and remains off the phone to be there in the moment but now, there is no distraction. I am with my family and they have my undivided attention which to me feels like a big blessing. Other than this, I try to stay positive, keep an open mind and pray," he concluded.

Munmun aka Babitaji's lockdown diary:

Recently, Munmun utilised her quarantine time by sharing something interesting with her fans. The glamorous bong beauty, who enjoys a fan base of 2.7million on Instagram, shared a few makeup tutorials videos leaving fans highly impressed.